A crash involving two vehicles Wednesday afternoon on a highway near Alexandria, Minn., has left at least one person dead and two others injured, the State Patrol said.

The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading north on Hwy. 29 crossed the centerline about 3:40 p.m. and collided with a southbound Dodge Caravan near Hiebel Road, a few miles south of Interstate 94, the patrol said.

The impact sent the Caravan into the ditch where it landed on its wheels. The Cherokee landed on its roof on the road, the patrol said.

James Leslie Whalen,59, of Castle Rock, Colo., was driving the Cherokee and suffered noncritical injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Two women in their 60s from Alexandria were in the Caravan. The patrol has not released their names or conditions, but said one of the women died.