ONONDAGA, N.Y. — Police say a fiery early morning crash in central New York killed three current and former community college students.
State police tell Syracuse.com that an SUV and a car collided early Friday in the town of Onondaga, outside of Syracuse.
The car flipped onto its roof, and the SUV briefly caught fire. State police say one man and two women riding in the car died. Two of the unidentified victims were Onondaga Community College students and one victim attended the school last semester.
Police say one of the drivers ran from the scene but was later captured. The driver is being interviewed by police and has not been charged.
