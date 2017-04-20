 

 

A multi-car crash inside the Lowry Hill Tunnel has all lanes of westbound I-94 closed.

As many as six vehicles are involved in the wreck, which occurred about 8:05 a.m.

There are reports of injuries according to scanner chatter.

A big taffic jam is developing behind the crash.

