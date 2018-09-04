ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials say a crane collapsed onto a house in a Florida neighborhood, tearing a large gash in its roof.
The Orlando Fire Department says the crane fell over Tuesday in the upscale Baldwin Park neighborhood. No injuries were reported.
Photos released by the fire department show the crane's base turned partially over in front of the home, while its arm rests on the damaged roof.
Officials didn't immediately say what the crane was being used for or what caused it to topple.
