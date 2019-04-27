SEATTLE — A construction crane collapsed Saturday in downtown Seattle, and initial reports indicate it damaged several cars.

The crane collapsed on Mercer Street near Interstate 5 shortly before 4 p.m.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The Seattle Times tweeted that several vehicles and a building were damaged.

Tweets from the scene showed the crane collapsed on the street, with vehicles stopped in the vicinity.

All lanes were closed, and motorists were told to avoid the area.

With Amazon and other tech companies increasing their hiring in Seattle, the city has dozens of construction cranes building office towers and apartment buildings. As of January there were about 60 construction cranes in Seattle, more than any other American city.