BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer says his 35-year-old stepson is in critical condition at a Bismarck hospital.
Cramer told The Associated Press Saturday that Isaac Cramer is suffering from "failing liver and kidneys" and was taken to Sanford Medical Center Friday night.
Cramer says he and his wife, Kris, will disclose the cause of their son's illness later but are asking for privacy and prayers at present.
Kevin and Kris Cramer have four other children.
The third-term Republican congressman officially launched his campaign last week for U.S. Senate, giving the GOP the candidate many consider the best hope of unseating Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Text of declassified GOP memo targeting FBI's Russia probe
House Republicans released a formerly classified memo regarding the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia in early February. The…
National
Text of declassified Dems memo about FBI's Russia probe
House Democrats on Saturday released a formerly classified memo regarding the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia. After weeks…
Politics
Inside Paul Manafort's money machine: A decade of influence-peddling, lavish spending and alleged fraud
Filing details how ex-Trump advisers scammed system to get millions.
National
NRA, Florida face backlash after latest school shooting
The National Rifle Association, and now the State of Florida, faced a growing backlash Saturday as companies cut ties to the gun industry following the latest school massacre, and student survivors called for tourism boycotts of their home state until gun control measures are enacted.
Local
Gun-control advocates sense momentum but prepare to continue fight
A growing cohort of gun-control activists are cautiously optimistic that this time, their voices will make a difference.