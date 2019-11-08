As I sit at my loom overlooking the Mekong River in Laos, the gray-blue water and jade-green trees distract me from the melon-colored silk I’ve spent the morning weaving.

Thank goodness for Mrs. Vanthong. The patient master weaver supervises my efforts at Ock Pop Tok, a crafts center on the outskirts of Luang Prabang, where jungle landscapes meet French Colonial architecture. I’m here for a half-day weaving course that involves dyeing silk with plants harvested on-site, spinning it into thread and then, over several hours of hard work, weaving a surprisingly professional-looking silk place mat.

Travelers have long dipped their paws into local culture with cooking classes and tastings of wine, beer and chocolate. Perhaps because of DIY-mad millennials or the current vogue for worldly, fair-trade goods and fashion, options to learn regional crafts are growing, too.

Some courses consist of an hour or two of demonstrations by a local craftsman — a Japanese paper maker, a North Carolina woodworker — with a chance to try your hand at their art and create your own memento. Other classes, like mine focused on a Laotian silk loom, might take a day or two. Some programs employ refugees or people who might otherwise be living in poverty; all let you interact with locals in a deeper way than a stop at a souvenir stand.

Artistry tours are cropping up, too, leading creative-minded adventurers on longer odysseys into, say, Oaxacan weaving or Indian bamboo-bicycle making. Founded in 2015, VAWAA (Vacation With an Artist; vawaa.com) links individuals or small groups of travelers to 69 artists in 23 countries for mini-apprenticeships of four to seven days. You cover your lodging and meals, then spend four hours or so a day cutting out leather shadow puppets in Malaysia, for instance. “I think people are craving tactile experiences,” says founder Geetika Agrawal.

ACE Camps (acecamps­travel.com) take groups of 10 to 16 people on retreats spanning five to 11 days and focused on, for example, batik in Swaziland. “You’ll get to take home a handmade souvenir, but you also leave with a collection of local experiences and fresh ideas,” says company founder Angela Ritchie.

Try a mini-apprenticeship with craftspeople like a Malaysian leather puppet carver.

Here are several places where you can exercise your creativity as well as your curiosity.

Indian block printing

Visitors to Bagru, India, about 20 miles southwest of Jaipur, will see yards and yards of vibrantly colored woodblock-print textiles drying in the sun in a giant communal field, as has happened for centuries in this textile hub. Studio Bagru holds one- or two-day workshops demonstrating how artisans chisel teak into intricate blocks, then painstakingly use them to stamp patterns on cotton using natural dyes (indigo, mud, vegetable). Students then stand at long wooden tables, imprinting scarves, shawls or bags with paisley, leaf or elephant patterns.

Contact: Studio Bagru; studiobagru.com

Cost: About $85 for one day and $155 for two days. Fees include a traditional thali lunch and chai; transportation from Jaipur available for about $25.

Italian leather crafts

Founded in 1950 to teach a trade to World War II orphans, this Florentine leather workshop and school makes its home under the arches of the old dormitory of the Franciscan friars at the storied Basilica of Santa Croce. Students pop on white smocks and choose from a rainbow of richly scented hides before cutting and stitching a book cover during three-hour courses, or making a belt over six hours. Want to be the next Salvatore Ferragamo? You can also buckle down at an intensive 10-week course covering bag-making basics.

Contact: Scuola del Cuoio; leatherschool.biz/en

Costs: Book cover making about $160 to $270; belt making about $308 to $470.

Lao weaving and dyeing

This fiber-arts center employs weavers and dyers from nearby villages who teach batik, basket making, silk weaving and other traditional crafts, including some aimed at kids. Courses run from half a day (dyeing a cotton napkin) to three days (weaving an ikat scarf). An on-site cafe serves spicy East-meets-West food, and the textile-filled, five-room Mekong Villa offers lodgings.

Contact: Ock Pop Tok; ockpop­tok.com

Cost: From about $24 to $146.

Appalachian mountain crafts

This school and arts space, in a bucolic setting about a two-hour drive from Chattanooga, Tenn., or Asheville, N.C., opened in 1925 to preserve Appalachian folk crafts. More than 860 weeklong or weekend classes in subjects as varied as “Sweetgrass Baskets” and “Forging an Axe” are taught by acclaimed craftspeople. Students can also book cozy on-site lodging and wholesome meals.

Contact: John C. Campbell Folk School; folkschool.org

Try hoop embroidery at Makers Mess in Los Angeles.

Cost: Rates run from $354 to $898.

Argentine fileteado painting

Stroll older Buenos Aires neighborhoods such as San Telmo and La Boca and you’ll spot business signs and the occasional vintage bus festooned with swirling calligraphy letters, carnivalesque colors and elaborate scrollwork. That’s fileteado, a homegrown painting style started by 19th-century Italian immigrants and continued by artists such as Alfredo Genovese, who teaches frequent two-hour group classes at his Fileteado Porteño Workshop. Participants craft a small decorated plaque.

Contact: Fileteado Porteño Workshop; fileteado.com

Cost: About $110.

English silversmithing

On a 60-foot longboat parked in England’s scenic Worcestershire Canals (about 45 minutes from Stratford-upon-Avon), silversmith Jonathan Kettle teaches small groups daylong courses on making rings, crosses and bracelets. Participants also get cake, tea and, in cooler months, a chance to cozy up by the tiny wood stove on board.

Contact: The Silver Jewellery Boat; thesilverjewelleryboat.co.uk

Cost: About $110.