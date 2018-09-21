PLAN 1067-2

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,303

Bed/bathrooms: 3 /3

Stories: 1

Bonus space: 492 sq. ft.

Garage bays: 2

Home plan: A Craftsman for the new century

Foundation: Crawlspace, slab

Metal awnings and a shed dormer add a touch of contemporary style to this Craftsman design. With excellent flow and a modern layout, this one-level home combines old and new. The kitchen will be the hub, overlooking both the great room and the open dining room. An extra-large pantry holds a desk, freezer, shelving and counter space. Each bedroom includes a walk-in closet. The master suite closet opens directly to the laundry room. The master bathroom features double vanities, big tub and separate shower. There’s bonus space above the garage for future expansion.

