NEW YORK — Alan Crabbe scored 21 points and the Brooklyn Nets snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 104-87 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Jarrett Allen and DeMarre Carroll each had 18 points for the Nets, and Joe Harris added 15.

Kris Dunn led Chicago with 23 points and Lauri Markkanen had 19.

The Nets trailed 51-49 at halftime, but scored the first nine points of the second half and took the lead for good. Brooklyn increased its advantage to 80-66 on Spencer Dinwiddie's 3-pointer with 3:08 left in the third and still led by 14 at the end of the quarter.

The Bulls never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.

Brooklyn increased its lead to a game-high 22 at 104-82 on Quincy Acy's 3-pointer with 2:46 remaining.

The Bulls, who have lost four straight and 13 of 16, took their first lead of the game, 14-13, on Dunn's two free throws midway through the first quarter. But the Nets scored 11 straight points and went on to take a 28-19 lead after one.

Chicago pulled within a point on two occasions in the second before the Nets opened a 49-40 lead on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's jumper with 2:24 left.

Those were the final points Brooklyn scored in the half, however, as the Bulls went on an 11-0 run to take their halftime lead.

Allen and Dante Cunningham each had nine rebounds to lead the Nets.

Denzel Valentine finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls. Bobby Portis scored 12.

TIP-INS

Bulls: This was the first meeting of the season between the teams. The Bulls won three of four meetings last season and lead the all-time series 92-72.

Nets: Brooklyn's losing streak was its longest this season. The Nets had dropped 12 of 13 overall. ... With their 20th win, the Nets matched last season's total.

PETROVIC REMEMBERED

Former Nets star Drazen Petrovic, tragically killed in a car accident on June 7, 1993, was honored during a first-quarter timeout. Following a video tribute, his mother, Biserka, was presented with a commemorative basketball. Petrovic averaged 22.3 points and shot 44.9 percent from 3-point range in his final season with the then-New Jersey Nets. He is still third in NBA history in 3-point shooting (43.7 percent).

WELCOME BACK

Hollis-Jefferson returned after missing the Nets' previous 11 games, while Caris LeVert was back on the court after missing five. Hollis-Jefferson strained his right groin during a 116-91 loss in Milwaukee on Jan. 26 and LeVert sprained his right knee in a 123-113 loss to Houston on Feb. 6. Brooklyn went 1-10 during Hollis-Jefferson's absence and was winless without LeVert.

VALENTINE STANDS ALONE

Valentine is the only player on either team who has appeared in every game this season. He has started 32 of the Bulls' 60 games.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Nets: At the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.