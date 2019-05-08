A good trade is said to benefit both sides. In the case of deals the Wild made before the deadline to add youth and create cap space, the payoff will come in the future — if at all.

For two of the teams GM Paul Fenton traded with, the payoff has been more immediate.

Charlie Coyle (acquired by the Bruins from the Wild for Ryan Donato) and Nino Niederreiter (acquired by the Hurricanes for Victor Rask) will face each other in the Eastern Conference finals. Both have played significant roles in helping their teams get there.

Coyle had just six points in 21 regular-season games for Boston, but he has five goals and three assists in 13 playoff games.

Niederreiter was a beast down the stretch for the Hurricanes, with 14 goals and 16 assists in 36 games after the trade. He's added four more points in the playoffs while logging nearly 20 minutes of ice time per game.

