ATLANTA — An overturned livestock truck has spilled a herd of cows onto a highway in Atlanta, backing up traffic and causing at least two wrecks that killed two cows.
News outlets report the truck spilled cows across Interstate 285 early Monday. WSB-TV reports at least one driver has been injured in a crash with a cow.
Another herd of cows spilled onto Interstate 75 in May and 10 cows were killed. A cattle truck overturned on Interstate 285 in June, spilling nearly 40 cows onto the highway. Three were killed.
Cows stop traffic on Atlanta highway after truck overturns
