GREER, S.C. — Coworkers have bought a new vehicle for a woman who had to regularly walk 12 miles (19 kilometers) home from work after her car broke down.
Josh Lewis says he and his boss noticed 60-year-old Darlene Quinn on foot as they drove home from a FedEx facility near Greer. Lewis says they began offering Quinn rides, and she told them her car broke down three months ago and she couldn't afford to fix it.
Lewis told The Greenville News that Quinn had someone to drive her to work, but she had to walk home.
Lewis created a GoFundMe page and 100 coworkers and strangers donated enough to buy Quinn a car.
Quinn didn't want to speak to the newspaper, but she said Lewis could speak on her behalf.
