FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams has been arrested on a charge of public intoxication after police responded to an accident involving his car and found Williams riding an electric bicycle on a road near his home.
Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say Williams' Lamborghini left a roadway and struck a light pole near the team's practice facility around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. Police say the driver had left the scene. Officers found Williams while investigating the crash.
Williams was released from jail on bond on the misdemeanor intoxication charge.
The 28-year-old Williams was expected to miss all the offseason workouts after breaking his right foot in January and having surgery. The Cowboys released Dez Bryant in a cost-cutting move while signing two free agents and drafting two more receivers.
The Cowboys and Williams' agent didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
