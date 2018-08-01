ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Connor Coward allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the GCL Cardinals over the GCL Mets in a 4-2 win on Wednesday.

Coward (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing one run.

Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, GCL Mets cut into the lead when Cristopher Pujols hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ronny Mauricio.

The GCL Cardinals added to their lead in the sixth inning when Brandon Purcell hit a two-run home run.

The GCL Mets saw their comeback attempt come up short after Pujols scored on a ground out in the seventh inning to cut the GCL Cardinals lead to 4-2.

Bryce Hutchinson (0-2) went three innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Gulf Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked one. Chris Rivera gave up one run in two innings and recorded his first save of the season.

