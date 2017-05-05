All that construction on the east end of the Galleria, in Barnes & Noble’s former location? It’s not just going to be a new home for Starbucks.

Restaurateur Dean Vlahos has leased a major chunk of the new addition and is opening a branch of Cov, his popular Nantucket-meets-Minnesota restaurant and bar that debuted in downtown Wayzata in 2014.

“We are excited to bring our food, ambience, and unique take on an East Coast beach-getaway atmosphere to Galleria,” said Vlahos in a statement.

The seafood-heavy menu will compete with nearby McCormick & Schmick’s, and will feature the restaurant’s signature crab cakes, as well as lobster and raw oysters, along with steaks, flatbreads and other all-American basics.

The 8,000-square-foot space will include a porch and a patio.

If Vlahos’ name rings a bell, it should. Over the years, he developed the Champps and Redstone American Grill chains, as well as Blvd. Kitchen & Bar.

The new Cov is scheduled to be open in November, just in time for holiday shopping.