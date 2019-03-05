MADISON, Wis. — The chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party is stepping down after a disappointing 2018 election where Scott Walker was defeated in his bid for re-election and Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin won a second term.

Brady Courtney notified Republican leaders in a letter Tuesday that he was resigning effective immediately. Courtney had been party chairman for eight years. He took over in 2011 after working as a top adviser on Walker's first successful run for governor.

Courtney replaced Reince Priebus in the job after Priebus moved on to head the Republican National Committee.

Courtney says in his resignation letter that "We were all disappointed by November's election results." He says Republican Sen. Ron Johnson asked him to remain on in an interim basis.

The Republican Party's executive committee will select a new chair.