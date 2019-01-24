YORBA LINDA, Calif. — Courtney Force, the winningest female Funny Car driver in NHRA history, is stepping away from driving.
Force is a 12-time Funny Car winner, was the No. 1 qualifer 28 times and ranked in the top 10 of the NHRA standings in six of her seven seasons. The daughter of 16-time world champion John Force plans to stay involved with the race team and maintain her corporate sponsorships.
Force said in a statement Thursday that stepping away from drag racing was a personal choice as she pursues the next chapter of her life. The 30-year-old Force is married to IndyCar driver Graham Rahal and the two spend more than half the year on their careers and rarely can attend each other's events.
