CLEVELAND — A federal appeals court has upheld a $4 million jury award to the family of a man fatally shot by an off-duty Cleveland police officer in 2012.
A three-judge panel with the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday rejected numerous arguments from Cleveland city attorneys why the 2015 jury award shouldn't be paid, including a claim that officer Roger Jones' actions were "objectively reasonable" when he shot and killed 20-year-old Kenneth Smith in downtown Cleveland.
Trial witnesses said Smith was trying to surrender when Jones shot him in the head.
Then-Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty called Jones a hero after Jones was cleared of criminal wrongdoing.
Cleveland spokesman Dan Williams said Friday the city was reviewing the ruling and had no comment.
Jones remains a Cleveland police officer.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.