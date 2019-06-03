Court TV has ended its long recess.

The channel for legal junkies that thrived during the trial-crazy 1990s is back from the dead after more than a decade amid a crime-story craze that its backers hope will launch it into a long new life.

“The timing could not be better,” said John Alleva, a lawyer and producer on the former Court TV who now is its vice president and managing editor. “The interest in true crime and this type of programming has reached a fever pitch. We’re in a perfect situation.”

The new Court TV, available with an antenna at KARE (Ch. 11.2) and KWJM (Ch. 15.1), at courttv.com and on some streaming services, looks a lot like the old. The new owners bought Court TV’s name, logo and library, and revived its practice of airing trials virtually in their entirety.

One of its former stars, Vinnie Politan, is the face of the new channel. “This is the job I want to do,” he said. “This is the only job I want to do. So for me, this is like being reborn.”