NEWARK, N.J. — A federal court in New Jersey has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the widow of automaker John DeLorean over royalties stemming from the "Back to the Future" movies.
Sally DeLorean claimed a Texas company using the DeLorean name had illegally accepted royalties from Universal for the promotional use of images of the iconic car.
A judge ruled Friday that a 2015 settlement agreement in a separate lawsuit over trademarks prohibited her from suing for the royalties.
Attorneys for the two sides didn't respond to requests for comment Monday.
The sleek, angular car with gull-wing doors known simply as "the DeLorean" was featured in the movie franchise starring Michael J. Fox about a kid who travels back in time to engineer his parents' meeting.
