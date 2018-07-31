COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court is ready to hear arguments on behalf of a death row inmate who wants his court-ordered payments adjusted, saying he's so poor he can't afford new shoes or boots.

While condemned prisoner David Braden earns $16 a month in inmate pay, he's only allowed a maximum of $25 in his account as he pays off court costs from his 1999 trial.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio says the cheapest pair of prison shoes for purchase on death row cost $27.95.

Braden's attorney and the ACLU say a 2013 law allowing for the modification of court costs should apply to inmates sentenced before then. The high court planned a Tuesday morning hearing.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien says the law is not retroactive.