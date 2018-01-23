RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court is set to hear the case of a Virginia man who was sentenced to death for killing a police officer in 2005.
Thomas Porter was convicted of capital murder for shooting Norfolk police Officer Stanley Reaves three times in the head.
Porter testified he shot Reaves in self-defense because he feared for his life during an encounter with the officer. Prosecutors said Porter shot Reaves because he had an outstanding warrant and knew he was committing a crime by carrying a gun.
Porter's lawyers argue that he was convicted and sentenced to death by a biased jury. The defense cites a juror who improperly failed to disclose that his brother was a deputy sheriff.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday.
