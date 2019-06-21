MARQUETTE, Mich. — Sixty years after its premiere, "Anatomy of a Murder" will be shown in an Upper Peninsula courtroom, the site of the trial that inspired the book and movie.
The Mining Journal reports that there will be two viewings, one on July 1 and another on July 2, at the Marquette County courthouse in Marquette. Seating will be limited to 108 people.
"Anatomy of a Murder" was a best-selling novel by John Voelker, who used the pen name Robert Traver. It was then turned into a 1959 movie directed by Otto Preminger and starring James Stewart, Lee Remick and George C. Scott. The story was inspired by a murder case in the Upper Peninsula.
The movie was nominated for many Academy Awards.
