WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says Justice Sonia Sotomayor's left shoulder break is worse than was first thought, though the 63-year-old justice expects to be on the bench when the court hears its last six arguments of the term next week.
The court says Sotomayor will cut back on travel following the reassessment of her injury, which is a fracture of the ball joint in her left shoulder. She hurt herself in a fall at home on Monday.
Sotomayor has maintained a busy speaking schedule since the publication of her best-selling memoir, "The World and Me," in 2013. She had been scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the University of California, Davis School of Law on May 19.
