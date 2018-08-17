TRENTON, N.J. — A woman whose same-sex partner's biological daughter was killed in a New Jersey traffic accident can seek damages for emotional distress even though she and the other woman weren't married or in a civil union.
An appeals court issued that ruling on Friday, reversing a lower court's decision.
The 2-year-old was killed in 2009 when a firetruck and a pickup truck collided while she was waiting to cross a street in Trenton to see a "Disney on Ice" show at Sun Bank Arena.
A lower court had ruled Valerie Benning couldn't sue for infliction of emotional distress because she hadn't shown she had a "genuinely intimate bond" with the child.
Friday's ruling held that a jury could find Benning was a "de facto mother" to the girl.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.