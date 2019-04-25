There is a dance that takes place every weekday in cities and towns across the country, and it begins with people walking outside to look at their tires.

If there is a chalk mark, they know that sometime in the next hour or two, they will need to move their cars to avoid a parking ticket. No mark? They return to work, only to come back out later and check again.

"The parking-lot shuffle," said Alison Taylor, 38, who works in the advertising department of the local newspaper in Saginaw, Mich.

Thanks to Taylor, this strange dance may be coming to an abrupt end. She sued the city of Saginaw, and Monday, a panel of three federal judges hearing an appeal in the case ruled unanimously that the police practice of chalking tires to tell whether a car overstays the time limit on a parking space is unconstitutional.

Chalking violates the Fourth Amendment's ban on unreasonable searches and seizures, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges said, reversing a lower court's decision to dismiss the suit and sending it back for trial instead.

The legal campaign against chalking in Saginaw started on a weekday in the fall of 2016, when Matthew Gronda, a local lawyer, was sitting in his car outside the county courthouse talking on the phone to another lawyer, Philip Ellison. During their conversation, a parking enforcement officer came by and chalked Gronda's tire. "Hey, this is a search," Gronda recalled telling Ellison.

Out of curiosity at first, the two men began to research the legal question of tire-chalking and soon found a major opening in a 2012 Supreme Court decision, United States vs. Jones. That case involved a man named Antoine Jones who was convicted based in part on data from a GPS tracker that police had secretly attached to his car.

While the two lawyers were researching the issue — learning among other things that Saginaw's revenue from parking tickets could add up to $200,000 a year, one $15 or $20 ticket at a time — Taylor came across a Facebook post by Ellison.

"One, nobody should touch my car," she said, listing her objections to chalking. "Two, it's not a reliable source to get information. Because it's chalk, you know."

The lawyers had their plaintiff. Taylor had gotten 14 parking tickets in three years, all written by the same officer.

The 6th Circuit judges found that the enforcement of a two-hour parking limit was not a matter of public safety, but simply a way of raising revenue.

It is unclear what will happen now in the wake of the decision, which is binding in the four states covered by the 6th Circuit — Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.