– The sports world's highest court ruled Wednesday that Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya and other female runners like her with unusually high testosterone must take medication to reduce their levels of the male sex hormone if they want to compete — a landmark decision with far-reaching ramifications for other women's sports.

In a 2-1 ruling, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld proposed rules issued by track's governing body, the IAAF, saying such rules are necessary to preserve "the integrity of female athletics."

The court decision could open the way for similar rules in other women's sports where size, speed and power make a difference. Testosterone strengthens muscle tone and bone mass. Because of that, it is against the rules for athletes to use testosterone supplements.

Semenya, a 28-year-old South African and two-time Olympic champion in the 800 meters, declared she will not be deterred.

"I know that the IAAF's regulations have always targeted me specifically," Semenya said in a statement.

Semenya will have to lower her testosterone levels by such means as birth control pills or prostate cancer drugs if she wants to defend her world title in September.