JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's top court has rejected a challenge to election results that alleged massive and systematic fraud, paving the way for Joko Widodo's second term as president.

The Constitutional Court said Thursday that the legal team of the losing candidate, former Gen. Prabowo Subianto, had failed to prove allegations that included millions of fake voters and biased state institutions.

The legal challenge's failure was not unexpected after documents filed with the court showed the evidence was mainly printouts of news articles. The hearings were broadcast live on national television.

Subianto, linked to human rights abuses during the Suharto era of authoritarian rule, also lost to Widodo in 2014 and has made four unsuccessful bids for the presidency.

Official results in May showed Widodo won 55.5% of the votes.