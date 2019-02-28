BERLIN — A German court has rejected a bid by the heirs of a Jewish French art collector to seize a painting that a Houston museum has loaned to Germany.
A regional court near Berlin said Thursday it sees no grounds to grant the request by heirs of Gaston Levy to seize Henri Edmond Cross' "Regatta in Venice."
The painting was loaned by Houston's Museum of Fine Arts for a show on the French artist at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam.
The Texas museum has said it "stands by its ownership" of the painting, which the heirs say was looted by the Nazis.
The Potsdam court ruled that the heirs aren't entitled to sue the Barberini, which only has the painting temporarily.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
North Korea disputes Trump's account of talks breakdown
North Korea is disputing President Donald Trump's account of why the summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un collapsed, insisting the North demanded only partial sanctions relief in exchange for shutting down its main nuclear complex.
World
Court rejects injunction against German museum over painting
A German court has rejected a bid by the heirs of a Jewish French art collector to seize a painting that a Houston museum has loaned to Germany.
World
Nicaragua talks enter 2nd day behind closed doors, no Ortega
Nicaraguan government and opposition representatives have begun a second day of negotiations on resolving the country's political standoff, months after the last talks broke off.
World
The Latest: Challenger calls on Israeli PM to step down
The Latest on decision to indict Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges (all times local):
World
Bombs in Iraq's Mosul kill 1 person, injure 17
Iraqi security officials say two bombs have exploded in the city of Mosul, killing one person and wounding 17 others.