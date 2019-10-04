HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the parents of two Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims against Newtown and its school district.

Justices did not give a reason in an order released Thursday.

The wrongful death lawsuit was brought by the parents of Jesse Lewis and Noah Pozner, two of the 20 children killed in the 2012 shooting. Six educators also died.

The lawsuit alleged school officials failed to follow a mandated security protocol and order a lockdown that may have saved lives.

A lower appeals court ruled in July that the town is protected by government immunity.

The parents' lawyer, Donald Papcsy (PAP'-see), says the latest ruling shows new laws are needed to hold schools accountable for student and staff safety.