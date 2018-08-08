PHILADELPHIA — Court records show the mother of a 7-year-old girl found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Philadelphia said the girl told family members she "didn't feel safe with her dad."
Kayden Mancuso's stepfather discovered her body Monday in a home in the city's Manayunk section with a bag over her head.
Family members tell The Philadelphia Inquirer that a medical examiner said Kayden died after being hit in the head with a weight.
The girl's 45-year-old father, Jeffrey Mancuso, was found dead in an upstairs bedroom. His cause of death has not been released.
Jeffrey Mancuso and the girl's mother were involved in a years-long custody battle.
Heather Giglio, the girl's aunt, says Jeffrey Mancuso left a note on Kayden's body saying the family "got what we deserved."
