The Florida man identified as the suspect in connection with several mail bombs sent across the country was once charged in Minnesota for theft and drug possession in a case that was later dismissed, court records show.

Cesar Altieri Sayoc, 56, was arrested in Bloomington in 1995 after he was accused of purchasing vitamins and growth supplements from health food stores in Edina and Bloomington, then filling the packages with beans and returning them to receive a refund. He allegedly possessed crack cocaine at the time that he was arrested by police. His case was dismissed in 2005 after the suspected crack cocaine was destroyed without being tested.

Court records show that the name and birthday of the man arrested in Minnesota match that of Sayoc, of Adventura, Fla. Records show no previous Minnesota addresses for Sayoc. The records show that Sayoc lived in Plymouth at the time of his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

In January 1995, Sayoc, then 33, went to two health supplement stores, Nature Foods in Edina and Nature’s Food Center in Bloomington, where he purchased large quantities of vitamins, then would return them for a refund. When store employees opened the containers, they found that the vitamins had been replaced with beans and the liquid supplements had been replaced with water. He allegedly swindled the two stores of $568 in altered merchandise.

Sayoc returned to Nature’s Food Center, where he was arrested by Bloomington Police. When he was taken to the department, he “continuously thrashed around in the backseat” and “was kicking the passenger seat.” Once he was taken to jail, the suspected crack-cocaine was discovered on the floor of the squad car.

Cesar Altieri Sayoc, in a 2005 booking photo supplied by the Hennepin County Jail.

According to court records, Sayoc was released at some point and arrested again by a warrant issued in September 2005. He was then released from the Hennepin County jail after posting $5,000 bail. The case was immediately dismissed afterward, because “the drugs were destroyed in 1997 and never brought to the city chemist,” according to court records. The court records do not explain the 10-year gap between the initial charges and 2005 arrest.