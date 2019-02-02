NEW YORK — Newly unsealed documents in the U.S. case against the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo say witnesses described the notorious kingpin having sex with minors.

According to the papers, one witness told authorities that Joaquin Guzman had him drug girls as young as 13 before Guzman had sex with them in the late 2000s in Mexico. The witness claimed Guzman called the girls "vitamins" because he thought they gave him energy.

The papers were unsealed late Friday at the request of The New York Times and Vice News. One of Guzman's lawyers said on Saturday that his client denies the allegations.

A jury at Guzman's drug-trafficking trial in New York is expected to begin deliberating on Monday. He faces life in prison if convicted.