HONOLULU — A U.S. appeals court has ruled that non-native residents of Guam should have a say about the territory's future relationship with the United States.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week upheld a 2017 ruling that said it's unconstitutional to limit an advisory vote to those who are considered native inhabitants of the island.
The U.S. territory's non-binding election would have given native Chamorro residents three choices: independence, statehood or free association with the United States.
The territory's leaders would then present the results to the president and Congress.
A non-Chamorro resident sued in 2011 after his application to participate in the vote was denied.
