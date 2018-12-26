WASHINGTON — A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital after cancer surgery.
Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says Ginsburg left New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Tuesday and is now "recuperating at home."
Ginsburg underwent surgery Friday to remove two malignant growths in her left lung. Doctors say there is no evidence of any remaining disease.
Now 85, the justice has been treated for cancer two other times. Last month she cracked three ribs in a fall at the court. Despite her health problems, Ginsburg has never missed arguments.
The court next meets on Jan. 7.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
DA won't charge men who fought NYPD officer, angering union
New York City prosecutors say they won't bring criminal charges against five homeless men seen on video battling a police officer on a subway platform Sunday night, blaming police for citing the men only for sleeping on the station floor.
National
Trump tells girl, 7, it's 'marginal' to believe in Santa at her age
A 7-year-old girl who talked to President Donald Trump on Christmas Eve still left out milk and cookies for Santa despite the president telling her it was "marginal" for a child of her age to still believe.
National
Court: Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery
A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital after cancer surgery.
National
Bad headlines for Trump also means rough stretch for Hannity
The drumbeat of bad news for President Donald Trump hasn't been good for his most prominent backer in the media.
National
Holiday over, the government shutdown is just getting started
Christmas has come and gone but the partial government shutdown is just getting started.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.