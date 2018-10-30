MOSCOW — A court in the Russian province of Ingushetia has overturned a land swap deal with another North Caucasus region that caused large-scale protests.
The Constitutional Court of Ingushetia ruled on Tuesday to invalidate the deal that was signed last month by the leaders of that region and Chechnya. It also said that the deal cannot be implemented unless it is put up to vote at a referendum.
Protests against the deal, which many in Ingushetia viewed as a betrayal of their interests, attracted thousands of people, with law enforcement officers often joining the rallies. Ingushetia's leader, however, argued that the border deal would strengthen stability in the often-volatile North Caucasus.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Greek prosecutor seeks 9 convictions in US tourist's killing
A Greek prosecutor has sought the conviction of all nine suspects in the fatal beating of an American tourist on a western resort island last year.
World
Americans to get access to shorter UK airport passport line
The head of Europe's largest airport is urging the British government to quickly implement plans allowing more overseas passengers, including Americans, to use the shorter e-passport gates.
World
Bulgarian authorities bust fraudulent passport scheme
Bulgarian authorities say they have busted a criminal ring run by state officials who sold fake documents to foreigners seeking to obtain Bulgarian passports that grant the right to live and work throughout the European Union.
World
Lebanon accuses editor of harming relations with Saudis
Lebanon's acting justice minister has filed a court case against a newspaper publisher, accusing him of harming relations with Saudi Arabia.
World
European tech leaders warn against EU digital services tax
Technology company chiefs have warned that a digital services tax proposed by the European Union would hinder innovation and hurt economic growth.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.