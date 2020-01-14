MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Supreme Court hopeful Jill Karofsky raised about $227,500 over the last six months of 2019, campaign finance reports her campaign released Tuesday show.

Reports detailing fund-raising activity over the last half of the year are due to the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday. The liberal-leaning Karofsky's campaign released figures Tuesday that show she raised $227,552 over that period, bringing her fund-raising total for 2019 to $348,600. Her totals included a $15,000 loan she gave her campaign.

She spent $167,328 over the course of the year and had $181,274 in the bank as of Dec. 31.

Karofsky and liberal-leaning Ed Fallone are trying to unseat conservative incumbent Justice Dan Kelly. All three will face off in the Feb. 18 primary, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the April 7 general election.

Officials with Fallone and Kelly's campaigns didn't immediately respond to emails Tuesday requesting their fund-raising totals.