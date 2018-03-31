WASHINGTON — A federal court in Washington told the Trump administration Friday the government can't interfere with the ability of pregnant teens in the country illegally and being held in federal custody to obtain abortions.

The court issued an order Friday evening barring the government from "interfering with or obstructing" pregnant immigrant children in federal custody from accessing abortion counseling or abortions, among other things, while a lawsuit proceeds.

Lawyers for the Department of Health and Human Services, which is responsible for sheltering children who illegally enter the country unaccompanied by a parent, had said the department has a policy of "refusing to facilitate" abortions.

The American Civil Liberties Union brought a lawsuit, which U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan also Friday allowed to go forward as a class-action lawsuit.

"We have been able to secure justice for these young pregnant women in government custody who will no longer be subject to the government's policy of coercion and obstruction while the case continues," said ACLU attorney Brigitte Amiri after the judge's order became public.

The government can appeal the judge's order. A Department of Justice spokesman didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Friday evening.