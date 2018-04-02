The driver who ran over a man after dark outside his Alexandria, Minn., home has told authorities that she thought she had struck only the curb when she left the scene, according to court documents.

The 57-year-old woman's account in the March 19 death of 26-year-old Travis Pennig came when the motorist called 911 six days later, started crying and said "she didn't mean to hurt anyone," read a search warrant affidavit filed late last week by investigators seeking to collect evidence from her SUV.

The woman said she first suspected she was responsible for the crash on 34th Avenue near Meadow­land Estates mobile home park after seeing surveillance photos that police had released to the news media, the affidavit read.

Pennig was near the curb when he was hit, and his autopsy reveals that one of his injuries indicates he likely was standing at the time of impact, according to the affidavit.

Fabric has been collected from the front of the damaged SUV, which is in the custody of the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in the Twin Cities, the court filing continued.

The driver, who lives about 20 miles to the west in Hoffman, has yet to be arrested or charged.

Pennig was a stay-at-home father who lived with his fiancée, Corrie Michelle Pennig, and their 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, said family friend Heather Wulfekuhle, who started an online fundraising effort to support Pennig's family.

The court filing also spelled out why Pennig was outside his home alone on a Monday night between 10 and 10:30.

A motorist saw Pennig sitting on the curb shortly before the crash and wearing dark clothing. The driver stopped and learned from Pennig that he was outside because he had fought with his fiancée and didn't want to go back home.

The motorist gave Pennig a jacket and drove off about 10:20 p.m. Nine minutes later, 911 was notified of the hit and run.