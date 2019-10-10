CLEVELAND — A federal appeals court has denied an effort led by Ohio's attorney general to stop a bellwether trial over the opioid crisis from starting this month in Cleveland.

The 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Ohio didn't object when lawsuits filed by Summit and Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) counties were included in what has become a sprawling case involving around 2,600 local governments and other entities.

The attempt by state attorneys general was led by Ohio's Dave Yost. They argued in August that states have the sole authority to pursue claims against drug companies on behalf of their citizens.

But a three-judge panel based in Cincinnati noted that preparations are far along for the first federal opioid crisis trial, scheduled to start Oct. 21.

Yost says that "we are reviewing our options."