CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Virginia man injured in a car attack the day of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville and his fiancee have wed in a ceremony that came together with help from their community.
Charlottesville TV station WVIR reports Marcus Martin and fiancee Marissa Blair got married Saturday without spending a penny, thanks to a local wedding planning company and other vendors.
The couple was in downtown Charlottesville on Aug. 12 when a car plowed into counterprotesters. Martin shoved Blair out of the way but was hit and upended, breaking his leg.
A Pulitzer Prize-winning photo captured him flying into the air.
The TV station reports the mother of Heather Heyer, the woman killed in the attack, led the crowd in a butterfly release in remembrance during the ceremony. Heyer was a friend of the couple.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.