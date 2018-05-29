MENOMONIE, Wis. — Authorities are looking for two people suspected in a shooting in northwestern Wisconsin.
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a 34-year-old Red Wing, Minnesota man and a 36-year-old Ellsworth woman who should be considered armed and dangerous.
The two are wanted in the shooting of a man late Sunday night in the Town of Tainter. The victim survived the shooting and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital. Authorities haven't provided any motive for the shooting.
