HIGHLANDS, N.J. — A TV news crew covering a storm at the New Jersey shore captured a couple's engagement on camera.
WNBC-TV in New York reports Tyler Osborne proposed Wednesday to Lisa Snyder at the spot where they had their first kiss 15 months prior. It also happened to be Snyder's 30th birthday.
As the wind blew behind them, the New Jersey couple told the camera crew they knew they wanted to marry each other from the moment they met.
They have not set a date.
TV & Media
