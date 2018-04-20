BEREA, Ky. — A Kentucky couple has pleaded not guilty to bludgeoning the woman's 2-year-old son to death.
Seara Clements and William Butler have been charged with murder for Tristan's Feb. 14 death. News outlets report Tristan was severely bruised and died from severe head trauma.
The Richmond Register cites testimony from Kentucky State Police Detective Cameron Allen that Butler said Clements threw the toddler into a wall. Allen said Clements claimed Butler bit the toddler and beat him when he cried.
WKYT-TV reports the couple also pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of criminal abuse of a child and failure to report abuse.
The two are scheduled to return to court in June.
