They had just dropped their oldest daughter off at cheerleading practice when they pulled into the Walmart parking lot, packed with hundreds of back-to-school shoppers like them. Jordan and Andre Anchondo grabbed their 2-month-old baby and headed inside.

It was a busy day for the Anchondos. Their daughter, turning 6, was having a birthday party, so they needed to buy party decorations, too. In just a few hours, family and friends would be coming over to the couple’s new home for the first time, said Andre’s brother.

But then came the gunfire.

And then, the silence from Jordan and Andre, who weren’t picking up their phones.

And then finally, hours later, came the phone call that Tito Anchondo dreaded most: from authorities, asking him to come to the hospital.

Jordan, 24, and Andre, 23, were among 20 victims killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart and shopping center in El Paso, Texas, leaving their infant son without the parents who died protecting him, their family said. Jordan’s death was confirmed Saturday. Family members confirmed Andre’s death late Sunday night, after waiting more than 24 hours to find out what happened to him.

Tito and other family members said they believe Andre died trying to shield his wife and son from the gunfire.

Jordan’s sister, Leta Jamrowski, told the Associated Press that based on the baby’s injuries, Jordan died shielding their baby.

“He pretty much lived because she gave her life,” Jamrowski, 19, said.

Jordan was holding him in her arms when she died, Jamrowski said. She fell on him as she collapsed onto the floor, breaking some of his bones but keeping him alive, her sister said.

Jordan’s aunt, Elizabeth Terry, said that when the baby was “pulled from under her body,” his mother’s blood was still on him. The baby, named Paul, suffered only broken fingers, she said, and is now at home recovering.

“How do parents go school shopping and then die shielding their baby from bullets?” Terry asked.

At the time they died, the young couple had plenty to look forward to, their daughter’s birthday party included.

Days before the shooting, Jordan and Andre had just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, Tito said. In the past year, the newlyweds welcomed their new son into the world, and Andre had quit the family auto-repair business to start one of his own.

Jordan was a stay-at-home mom, caring for their baby son as well as her 1-year-old daughter and soon-to-be 6-year-old from earlier relationships.

“She was his support system,” Tito said. “When he met Jordan, it gave him more reason to get on track with his life.”