Authorities on Monday identified the couple who were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Elk River over the weekend.
Stanley A. Swen, 77, and Victoria L. Swen, 68, died in the crash late Sunday afternoon on southbound Hwy. 169 at 221st Avenue, according to the State Patrol.
The motorist in the other vehicle, 42-year-old Wesley M. Cemenski, of Princeton was treated for noncritical injuries.
According to the patrol:
Stanley Swen was driving his car on westbound 221st Avenue NW. and attempting to cross Hwy. 169, when Cemenski’s pickup hit the couple. Cemenski had the right of way at that intersection.
