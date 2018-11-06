WICHITA, Kan. — A couple has received the maximum sentence for torturing and killing a Kansas man in a crime that the judge called "horrific beyond imagination."

Jeff and Heidi Hillard were recently convicted of participating in the November 2016 killing of 33-year-old Scottie Goodpaster Jr. of Wichita. Both were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years.

Prosecutors say Goodpaster and a woman were kidnapped because of $185 in missing drug money. Goodpaster was attacked at a home in Valley Center with an ax, knife and staple gun, and suffered genital injuries. His body was found hanging from a tree six days later.

Jeff Hillard was sentenced to another 27 ½ years for other crimes, while Heidi HIllard received an additional 44 ½ years. Those sentences will run consecutively to the life sentences.

Attorneys for both defendants say they will appeal the sentences.