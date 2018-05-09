MERRIMACK, N.H. — A New Hampshire couple have gotten an up-close view of a moose that wandered into their yard, right up to their window.
The couple caught the moose's surprise visit on video and posted it on YouTube, where it has received thousands of views since Tuesday morning. The video shows the moose nibbling leaves on a tree across the street outside the couple's Merrimack home and then walking up to the home and standing inches away from the camera.
Resident Nichole DiVietro posted on Facebook it was her first time seeing a moose. She says she named the moose Mooshy, after her sister, Michelle, who recently died.
