GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Police say the couple found dead in a home near Appleton were fatally shot.
WLUK-TV reports the bodies of 40-year-old Koua Xiong and 36-year-old Se Chang-Xiong were found in a locked bedroom at the Town of Grand Chute home Monday. A gun was found at the scene.
Grand Chute police spokesman Travis Waas says the deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide. Waas says the reason for the fatal shooting is not clear.
Officer discovered the bodies about 6 a.m. after they were called to do a welfare check.
