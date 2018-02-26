INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Two people have died in a mobile home fire in the Twin Cities suburb of Inver Grove Heights.

Fire Chief Judy Thill says the blaze broke out just before 8 p.m. Sunday in the Skyline Village mobile home park. A man called 911 to report smoke coming from the home after knocking on the door and getting no answer.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to spot the woman and remove her. The camera also located the man, but the flames were too intense for firefighters to reach him until they could knock down the blaze.

The couple was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

Inver Grove Heights police and the state fire marshal's office are investigating.